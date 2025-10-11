DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

