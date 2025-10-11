Critical Contrast: Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) vs. Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taylor Devices and Hollund Industrial Marine”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $46.29 million 2.88 $9.41 million $2.85 14.87 Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taylor Devices and Hollund Industrial Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Hollund Industrial Marine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hollund Industrial Marine is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Hollund Industrial Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 20.04% 14.90% 13.00% Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops. The company's products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. It markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company’s integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

