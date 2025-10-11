Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACB opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.97 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.37). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $71.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 358.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 186,462 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.0% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,509,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 86,045 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 9,615.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

