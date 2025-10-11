Analysts Set National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) PT at $46.60

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

NBHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Bank Trading Down 3.9%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in National Bank by 158.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in National Bank by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Bank by 131.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in National Bank in the first quarter worth $217,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.75. National Bank has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter. National Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $-0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a ($1.20) annualized dividend and a yield of -3.3%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

