10,807 Shares in WPP PLC $WPP Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WPP by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 50.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,448,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,937,000 after acquiring an additional 824,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of WPP by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 49.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WPP by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPP opened at $22.51 on Friday. WPP PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 447.0%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

