CION Investment Corporation $CION Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CION shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CION Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

CION Investment Stock Down 1.1%

CION opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.55 million, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. CION Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.34 million. CION Investment had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts expect that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.8%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -757.89%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

