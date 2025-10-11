Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $246,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 26,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.2%

UTF opened at $23.99 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.