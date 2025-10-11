ATA’s (AACG) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (d-) rating on shares of ATA (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

ATA Stock Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. ATA has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ATA (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ATA had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.

ATA Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

See Also

