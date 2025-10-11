QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,082 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of COLB opened at $24.90 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $348.47 million for the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

View Our Latest Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.