QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 216.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 23.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of JXN stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582.57 and a beta of 1.45. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1,162.00) million for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

