Head-To-Head Analysis: vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) vs. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

vTv Therapeutics and Repligen are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for vTv Therapeutics and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33 Repligen 1 3 10 1 2.73

vTv Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.40%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $169.62, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Repligen.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics $1.02 million 84.44 -$18.46 million ($3.12) -7.01 Repligen $634.44 million 12.88 -$25.51 million ($0.25) -580.96

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Repligen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

vTv Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repligen. Repligen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than vTv Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics N/A -179.75% -55.91% Repligen -2.05% 4.61% 3.24%

Risk & Volatility

vTv Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repligen beats vTv Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitor, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of psoriasis, COPD, and atopic dermatitis, as well as TTP-RA, a RAGE antagonist for type 1 diabetes prevention. In addition, the company's other programs include HPP3033, a non-electrophilic therapeutic approach to activating the nuclear factor erythroid 2related factor 2 (Nrf2) pathway for the treatment of chronic diseases associated with oxidative stress; and Azeliragon, a RAGE antagonist for inflammatory lung diseases, including severe COVID-19, as well as for glioblastoma, other cancers, and cancer treatment-related conditions. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has license agreements with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593 for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic application; and Anteris Bio, Inc. to develop and commercialize HPP971, a Nrf2 activator, as well as with Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company’s chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

