Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,331,000 after buying an additional 83,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,149,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,741,000 after purchasing an additional 52,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

IJK stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

