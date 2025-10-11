QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $474,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 61,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,199,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 291,685 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 595,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of IMTM opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

