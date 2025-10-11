Axcelis Technologies’ (ACLS) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their hold (c) rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.75. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $107.23.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.42 million for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 9,286.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 77,446 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

