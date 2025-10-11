Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.43, for a total transaction of $1,342,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,759,742.72. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,205 shares of company stock worth $10,577,083. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.4%

VRSN stock opened at $260.82 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.62 and a twelve month high of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.65.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

