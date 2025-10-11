Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 270.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,847,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 226,048 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,284,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 326,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,241,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.