Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.64 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 192.60 ($2.57). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 188.70 ($2.52), with a volume of 1,784,339 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 215 to GBX 225 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 226.80.
In other Man Group news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155, for a total transaction of £82,553. Also, insider Laurie Fitch acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 per share, with a total value of £35,600. Company insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.
