Braemar (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.87 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.27). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.23), with a volume of 4,949 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 target price on shares of Braemar in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braemar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £73.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,459.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

