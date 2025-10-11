Braemar (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.87 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.27). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.23), with a volume of 4,949 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 target price on shares of Braemar in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braemar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Braemar
Braemar Stock Performance
About Braemar
Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.
Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Braemar
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.