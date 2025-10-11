Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.74 and traded as high as C$12.37. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$12.35, with a volume of 228,629 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Evertz Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evertz Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ET

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.63%.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.