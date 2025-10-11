Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.20 and traded as high as $45.11. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 5,425 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $387.76 million, a P/E ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 0.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

