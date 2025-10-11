Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,641.37 ($35.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,671 ($35.67). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,658 ($35.50), with a volume of 1,219,838 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,610 target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,960 to GBX 3,385 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,865.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Stock Up 0.9%

Insider Activity at Severn Trent

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,583.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,641.37. The company has a market cap of £8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,479.06, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 28,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,673, for a total value of £756,111.51. Also, insider Helen Miles sold 8,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,673, for a total transaction of £215,630.91. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Trent

(Get Free Report)

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region – around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.