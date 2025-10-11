McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as high as C$3.65. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 60,538 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Beacon Securities set a C$5.50 target price on shares of McCoy Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.50.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MCB

McCoy Global Price Performance

McCoy Global Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$93.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.