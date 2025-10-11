McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as high as C$3.65. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 60,538 shares.
Separately, Beacon Securities set a C$5.50 target price on shares of McCoy Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.50.
McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.
