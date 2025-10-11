DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,949 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $104.05 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $106.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
