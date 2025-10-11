JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $265.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 target price (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.08.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.47. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

