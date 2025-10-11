High Note Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Nebraska increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $656.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $677.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $654.83 and its 200-day moving average is $610.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

