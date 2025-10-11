Godsey & Gibb Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $343.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.77 and its 200 day moving average is $346.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.37 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.