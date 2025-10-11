Godsey & Gibb Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $343.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.77 and its 200 day moving average is $346.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.37 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
