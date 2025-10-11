Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27,522.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2,170.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 34.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP opened at $254.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $280.88.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAP. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

