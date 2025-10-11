Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Lam Research Trading Down 6.8%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $131.37 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

