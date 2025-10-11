TPG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $656.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $654.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

