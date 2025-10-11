iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 39.1%

BATS:ITA opened at $206.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.58.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

