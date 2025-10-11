2,730 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after buying an additional 1,651,954 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $373,240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after buying an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of V opened at $343.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.37 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.