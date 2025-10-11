Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,538,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,224,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $64.37 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

