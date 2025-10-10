Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $24,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,112,000 after purchasing an additional 156,152 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

Datadog Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $164.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.78, a P/E/G ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $10,551,213.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $88,014,737.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,565,843 shares of company stock worth $212,946,080 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.