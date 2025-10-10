Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.23.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:COP opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

