United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

