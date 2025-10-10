VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT is Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $16,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 80,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 117,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 8.8%

MOAT stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.72. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.