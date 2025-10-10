Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

