Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Position Reduced by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 0.8% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 93.7% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 7,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $5,601,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.9%

LNG stock opened at $231.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.62 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

