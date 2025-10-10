GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Purchased by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.