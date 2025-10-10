Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $226.21 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.39 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.23. The company has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.60, for a total value of $14,470,079.60. Following the sale, the director owned 628,168,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,086,668,233.80. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,434,575 shares of company stock valued at $588,274,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.29.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

