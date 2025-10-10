McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

