Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,482.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

VNQ stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

