Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,030,000 after buying an additional 13,579,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after buying an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,306,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,094,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,250,000 after buying an additional 607,767 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance
NYSE:ADM opened at $61.31 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70.
Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.
Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
