Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Buys 32 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $474.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $475.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

