Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41,948 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE CRM opened at $244.92 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.25.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,834,236.40. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,805. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.