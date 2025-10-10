Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $262.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.29 and a 200 day moving average of $281.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

