Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.11.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $274.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.