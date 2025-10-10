3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.66 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

