Realty Income Corporation $O Stake Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.67 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

