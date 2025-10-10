Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.46 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

